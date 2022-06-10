Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

PrideFest in Kansas City kicks off, will continue through Sunday

(WLUC)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Kansas City’s PrideFest is back this weekend for Pride Month!

From music to food trucks, there’s something for everyone.

From today through Sunday, everything will happen at Theis Park.

The board of the KC Pride Community Alliance said it is their mission to provide support, education, social activities and advocacy to enrich the lives of the LGBTQ+ community.

They said it is also all about inclusivity. That’s why Sunday will be focused on family-friendly entertainment and activities.

Each day of the festival is $5 for adults and free for kids.

Things kick off tonight at 5 p.m.

For more information, check out the Kansas City Pride Community Alliance’s Facebook page.

You can also visit the the PrideFest website.

🎙🔊MAIN STAGE LINEUP & TIMES ARE ANNOUNCED! 🗣🗣Supporting our LOCAL KC TALENT! We have ➡️3️⃣⬅️ nights of non-stop...

Posted by Kansas City Pride Community Alliance on Sunday, June 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic graphic.
Sewer system construction to impact 103rd & Metcalf area for 9 months
The superintendent for Kansas City Public Schools has announced that he is stepping down.
WATCH: Superintendent Mark Bedell leaving Kansas City Public Schools
Trees lay scattered at 95th and Mission in Leawood after overnight severe weather in the Kansas...
Sites to open in KCMO so residents can drop off brush, leaves
Fifty-three dogs were rescued from a puppy mill in Missouri today.
53 dogs rescued from puppy mill in Johnson County, Missouri