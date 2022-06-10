PrideFest in Kansas City kicks off, will continue through Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Kansas City’s PrideFest is back this weekend for Pride Month!

From music to food trucks, there’s something for everyone.

From today through Sunday, everything will happen at Theis Park.

The board of the KC Pride Community Alliance said it is their mission to provide support, education, social activities and advocacy to enrich the lives of the LGBTQ+ community.

They said it is also all about inclusivity. That’s why Sunday will be focused on family-friendly entertainment and activities.

Each day of the festival is $5 for adults and free for kids.

Things kick off tonight at 5 p.m.

For more information, check out the Kansas City Pride Community Alliance’s Facebook page.

You can also visit the the PrideFest website.

🎙🔊MAIN STAGE LINEUP & TIMES ARE ANNOUNCED! 🗣🗣Supporting our LOCAL KC TALENT! We have ➡️3️⃣⬅️ nights of non-stop... Posted by Kansas City Pride Community Alliance on Sunday, June 5, 2022

