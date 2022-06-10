Police: Father on life support after shooting, killing son and daughter in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - Two siblings have been identified as the victims killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

The Lee’s Summit Police Department stated that 38-year-old Jennifer Trenchard and 33-year-old David Trenchard, her brother, were shot to death by their father, 69-year-old William Trenchard.

Officers had responded to a house in the 1200 block of NE Oakwood Drive just before 3 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting.

First responders found William Trenchard suffering from life-threatening injuries, the other two were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Friday morning that William Trenchard continued to be in the hospital and on life support. He had attempted to take his own life, officers stated.

