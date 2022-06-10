Overland Park residents continue cleaning up after storm

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Families like the Rowlands woke up to more damage than tree limbs in the front yard during an EF1 tornado Wednesday morning.

They, along with many more families, are still cleaning up their driveways, backyards, and porches on 95th Street in Overland Park.

“We knew something pretty tragic had happened to our house,” said Tara Rowland Thursday morning.

Rowland said she prides herself on being weather-ready. That’s why she was shocked Wednesday morning when a weather service alarm on her phone went off, telling her to seek shelter. She grabbed her two kids and then, only seconds later, a 60-year-old tree in her front yard that’s 60 feet tall fell on the roof.

“We kept running,” she said. “We kept running to the basement because we knew it was really close and had no idea how bad it was. We made it to the basement and shut the door and everyone was safe and we just rode it out there.”

They came outside in the middle of the night when the storm calmed down to assess the damage.

“It is a little bit frustrating because it was 60 years old,” she said. “We can’t go out and replace that, but we’ll do the best that we can and maybe get a new tree started.”

Tree service crews like JCB Tree Services were out Thursday picking up what’s left from the storms. Branch Manager Brian Beach said the honey locust tree falling onto the Rowlands’ home was his first call of the day at 7 a.m.

Beach said this damage was something he hasn’t seen in years.

“This is the worst storm that I’ve worked on since 2002, when we had the ice storm that blanketed Kansas City. I’ve not seen an EF1. I have not seen one of these in the Kansas City area or dealt with one,” he said.

Beach said people will think the heavy, dangerous storms are great for business. Beach said he doesn’t like the impact it has on the families and their homes.

“I hate to see it, actually,” he said. “People tell me, ‘Well, you probably pray for storms.’ But, I do not because I have plenty of work without the storms,” he said.

The way the tree fell could be a lifesaver. Beach said the main section of the tree, some of it inside the roof, was lying on top of a large branch.

“If that tree had not been caught by this limb that hit the ground first, it would have collapsed all the way to the peak of the roof,” said Beach.

Rowland said the tree pierced through the roof and rainwater was falling through the main floor to the basement, where they were safely waiting out the storm. Now, the home is covered with a tarp and pieces of wood and other materials to make sure anticipated rain doesn’t come in.

Beach said he and his crew worked seven hours Wednesday before picking up the larger parts and putting them in a bed attached to his truck. The large pieces are heading to a friend of Beach, according to him.

Rowland said they plan to have safety bags filled in the basement in case of another emergency. She is still shocked by the quickness and power of the storm produced in the middle of the night. However, she is grateful her family is okay.

“Just be thankful for all you have, because this can be replaced. We were lucky to make it down the hall,” said Rowland.

