One child injured following car crash with school bus Friday morning

FILE — A crash involving a school bus took place near the intersection of East 85th Street and...
FILE — A crash involving a school bus took place near the intersection of East 85th Street and Oak Street.(WJHG/WECP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one child suffered injuries following a multiple-vehicle crash involving a school bus Friday morning in Kansas City.

Officers stated the crash took place just before 10 a.m. near the intersection of East 85th Street and Oak Street.

Several children were on the bus when the crash occurred, and one child was taken to a hospital with child sustained minor injuries.

Information on whether the bus was affiliated with a school district was not made available.

