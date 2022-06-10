Lee’s Summit residents react to news of father killing own children

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - Residents are adjusting after hearing news of William Trenchard shooting and killing his son, David, and daughter, Jennifer, on Thursday afternoon in Lee’s Summit.

Lee’s Summit police said the 69-year-old father shot and killed them in their home in the 1200 block of NE Oakwood Drive. They also said he pulled the gun on himself and was taken to a local hospital. He is on life support as of Friday night. Jennifer was 38 years old and David was 33 years old.

Residents in the same neighborhood were surprised about what they call an outlier in their community. They are now working together to move on.

Dylan Potter lives down the block and was blocked out of his driveway because of the law enforcement presence Thursday.

“No one ever expected it to happen, especially their own father,” he said.

He was shocked after finding out why they were there.

“Never thought I’d see news crews on the street about anything, he said. “I didn’t think I’d see a SWAT truck on the street here, either. They had the whole place surrounded, I was told.”

Multiple neighbors would not speak on camera but they were open about the tragedy for the family. They all said it was shocking to see the amount of law enforcement and find out what the cause of it was during the afternoon.

Many said they didn’t know the Trenchards very well but saw the children, especially David, outside in the backyard often.

“It’s kind of surprising,” said neighborhood resident Tim Pepple. “Little bit of a shock, because that doesn’t happen around here.”

Pepple was out on a walk Friday afternoon, passing by the house that was once surrounded. He said the community knows of the incident and will work together to make sure others get the help they may need.

“We have a neighborhood group and association, and even something on Facebook,” he said. “You can get on there. I know most of the people around me and I feel confident, again, this is something that won’t happen again. At least for a long, long time.”

Lee’s Summit police said it is an ongoing investigation and that they are working with the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

