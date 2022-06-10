KCPD investigating attempted murder-suicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is dead and another is critically wounded following an attempted murder-suicide in Kansas City.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Friday evening in the 6700 block of Lee’s Summit Road.

The victim of the shooting is in critical condition at a local hospital. The shooter is deceased, according to police.

No information about the individuals has been released yet.

