KCPD investigating attempted murder-suicide

File photo - police lights.
File photo - police lights.(Eric Smith/KCTV5 News)
By Nick Sloan and Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is dead and another is critically wounded following an attempted murder-suicide in Kansas City.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Friday evening in the 6700 block of Lee’s Summit Road.

The victim of the shooting is in critical condition at a local hospital. The shooter is deceased, according to police.

No information about the individuals has been released yet.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

