Kansas State Treasurer’s Office returns unclaimed property at Riverfest

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas State Treasurer’s Office helped find approximately $8,000.00 in unpaid claims for 35 Kansans who stopped by the Riverfest booth last weekend.

Over the weekend, State Treasurer Lynn Rogers and his staff also received a request for information for $3,437.66 in claims for the Wichita area. The hope is that the request for information will help reunite a Kansan with their unclaimed property.

“The cash we are working to return rightfully belongs to Kansans, and I’m always thankful for a day that allows me to get out into a Kansas community, away from my Topeka office, and help return unclaimed property,” said State Treasurer Lynn Rogers. “It has been uplifting to see Riverfest return to our community with more vibrancy this year and be able to be right in the middle of the event.”

According to records, Wichita still has $56,481,097.22 in unpaid unclaimed property claims. Greater Sedgwick County has $62,150,758.91 in unpaid claims.

Returning unclaimed property is a free service provided by the State Treasurer’s Office. Any website requesting credit card information or offering to find property for a fee is not the official website of the State Treasurer.

Kansans can search for unclaimed property anytime by visiting www.kansascash.ks.gov.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.