Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Four people taken to hospital in Independence car crash

One person was listed in critical condition and three others were in serious condition.
One person was listed in critical condition and three others were in serious condition.(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash involving several vehicles in Independence has left four people hospitalized.

One person was listed in critical condition and three others were in serious condition, law enforcement stated.

The accident happened around 10 a.m. near the intersection of 40 Highway and Denton Road, several blocks east of Blue Ridge Cutoff.

Police have not yet released any details on how the accident happened.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE — A crash involving a school bus took place near the intersection of East 85th Street and...
One child injured following car crash with school bus Friday morning
The superintendent for Kansas City Public Schools has announced that he is stepping down.
WATCH: Superintendent Mark Bedell leaving Kansas City Public Schools
FILE — A three-judge panel of the Missouri Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld a Jackson County...
A Missouri woman got an STD in a car. Geico may have to pay her $5.2 million.
Scattered showers taper off, heat indices steadily climb paving way for muggy weekend