Four people taken to hospital in Independence car crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash involving several vehicles in Independence has left four people hospitalized.

One person was listed in critical condition and three others were in serious condition, law enforcement stated.

The accident happened around 10 a.m. near the intersection of 40 Highway and Denton Road, several blocks east of Blue Ridge Cutoff.

Police have not yet released any details on how the accident happened.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.