Crews pull worker out, ending ‘trench rescue’ in Leawood

LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - What is commonly called a “trench rescue” was underway in Leawood after someone who was working became trapped.

Crews went to the scene to help shortly before 3 p.m. after learning that a worker was stuck in a trench that was 10 feet deep. The dirt was up to his waist.

Just before 5 p.m., he was pulled out and put in an ambulance so he could be taken to the hospital.

This incident happened in the 10300 block of Meadow Lane. The neighborhood is located several blocks west of State Line Road and a couple block south of 103rd Street.

It was about 84 degrees in Leawood this evening. The whole process of getting him out took about two hours.

Specially trained units were called in given the nature of the rescue. His health was monitored the whole time.

