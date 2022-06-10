4 injured following crash in Olathe

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) --- Four people, including a bicyclist, were injured in an accident that happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon in Olathe.

It happened near the intersection of West 159th Street and Lennox Drive.

The neighborhood is just east of Ridgeview Road.

All four people who went to hospitals are listed in stable condition.

It appears one vehicle rear ended another vehicle, and the bicyclist was also involved.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.