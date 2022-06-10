28-year-old charged, accused of fatally shooting man trying to buy car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at an apartment complex south of the stadiums a little over a week ago. He is accused of killing a man who was trying to buy a car from him.

Andrew Keyvon Young, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, attempted robbery, three counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Kansas City officers went to the 4500 block of Colonial Terrace on June 1 after receiving a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman who had been shot. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment but the man was declared dead at the scene. He was later identified as 54-year-old Charles Bradham.

The woman told police that Bradham was talking to someone about purchasing a tan 2004 Mazda Protégé for $450. As the seller, Young went to Bradham’s residence. He got himself a bottle of beer from the fridge, drank it, and threw it in the trash.

Young told Bradham that the Mazda had broken down on a road. So, Young and Bradham left the residence together.

When they got back, Bradham got out his wallet to give him gas money and Young pulled a gun out of his waistband. “Give me the money,” Young said.

At that point, Young fired shots that struck both victims. He then fled the scene.

A police analyst used social media from Bradham’s phone to show he was indeed potentially buying a vehicle from Young.

Police did find two beer bottles in the kitchen; one on a table and one in the trash. Police established that DNA from Young was found on one of the beer bottles.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond.

Young’s mugshot is not currently available.

