18-year-old charged in connection with fatal shooting in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man from Kansas City who is now 18 years old has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that left a 17-year-old dead in Independence earlier this year.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Marquis A. Henderson has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, officers went to the 3300 block of S. Sterling Ave. on Feb. 8 after receiving a call about a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old in the breezeway of the apartments there who had been shot at least once and was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told police that the victim was meeting someone to trade a rifle for handguns. However, soon after the victim gave the rifle to Henderson, Henderson pulled out a handgun from his waistband and began shooting.

Two other males were with Henderson at this time.

A check of social media showed Henderson involved in setting up the gun trade for the day the shooting happened.

On June 8, Henderson was certified to stand trial as an adult. At the time the shooting happened, he was still 17 years old.

A $250,000 secured bond has been set.

