1 dead following single-vehicle accident in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Overland Park that happened on Friday afternoon.

The Overland Park Police Department is investigating the crash, which happened on Mission Road near W. 163 Street shortly after 2 p.m.

Currently, it appears that only one vehicle was involved in the rollover accident.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and declared deceased at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

