Where to drop off branches, debris following storms

Trees lay scattered at 95th and Mission in Leawood after overnight severe weather in the Kansas City area.(Meteorologist Erin Little)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KCTV) - If you have branches, brush, or other plant debris that you need to get rid of following the recent storms, here is some information that may help.

If you live in Kansas City, Missouri, click here for information about where you can get rid of it Monday-Saturday, June 9-25.

If you live in Independence, you can take the brush and limbs to the drop-off depot for free on Saturday, June 11, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. It is located at 875 Vista Ave.

If you live in Overland Park, Kansas, the city has shared information on their website about their drop-off site at 11921 Hardy Ave. It will be open on Sunday, June 12, and Monday, June 13, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. You can learn more here.

Note: Most drop-off sites require you to be able to prove that you live in the same city you are dropping off debris in. So, to save yourself the trouble, plan on bringing an ID or bill with your address on it. Call your city for further clarification/confirmation.

