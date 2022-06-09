UM System student rep dies in Waldo crash, driver in custody on DUI suspicion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police reported a car crash at 75th Street and Ward Parkway left a 25-year-old dead Wednesday morning.

Kansas City officers stated Remington Williams was driving a Mercedes south on Ward Parkway when he was struck by Jeep Cherokee. A crash report indicated the Jeep had been driving at a high rate of speed on West 75th Street and did not slow down for a red light at the Ward Parkway intersection, instead driving through it.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Williams was a student representative for the University of Missouri System. A recent graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law, he had been appointed to the position by Governor Mike Parson in July 2020, the UM System stated.

“Remington dedicated himself to the service of the University of Missouri,” UM President Mun Choi said in a release. “As a student of not one, but two System universities, Remington was deeply connected to his fellow students and advocated for their interests to the Board of Curators. He was committed to advancing the mission of the university and ensuring all students had the opportunity to receive an excellent education and an outstanding experience. He will be sorely missed.”

The driver of the Jeep was taken into custody “for DUI investigation,” police stated.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.