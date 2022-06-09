Topekans found to pay one of least expensive monthly averages for bills in KS

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capitol City has been found to pay one of the least expensive monthly averages in Kansas for household bills.

Doxo - the software company - says on June 9, 2022, it released its latest report: 2022 State by State Bill Pay Market Report, which found that Kansas is one of the least expensive states for household bills.

The report also found that Kansans spend an average of $1,720 per month on the 10 most common household bills - which is 14.1% lower than the national average of $2,003. It also said Topeka was found to pay $1,650 per month on the ten most common bills - which is 4% lower than the state average and 17.6% lower than the national average.

The report notes that household bills in Topeka grew by 4.1% in 2022, which is likely due to inflation. It also said that the Capitol City is the 21st most expensive city in Kansas for household bills.

Doxo said average monthly bills in Topeka for 2022 cost:

Bill Type Average Monthly Payment in Topeka Mortgage $929 Rent $829 Auto Loans $572 Utilities $375 Health Insurance $84 Auto Insurance $150 Cable and Internet $88 Mobile $103 Alarm and Security $149 Life Insurance $120

The report found average monthly bills in Kansas for 2022 cost:

Bill Type Average Monthly Payment in Kansas Mortgage $1,164 Rent $859 Auto Loan $437 Utilities $325 Auto Insurance $173 Mobile Phone $109 Cable and Internet $109 Health Insurance $89 Alarm and Security $149 Life Insurance $93

According to Doxo, the average monthly bills for the 25 most expensive cities in Kansas are as follows:

Leawood - $2,403

Lenexa - $2,168

Overland Park - $2,131

Prairie Village - $2,112

Olathe - $2,108

Mission - $2,043

Shawnee - $2,021

Kansas City - $1,961

Gardner - $1,969

Lawrence - $1,944

Salina - $1,938

Manhattan - $1,928

Junction City - $1,871

Derby - $1,806

Augusta - $1,771

Hays - $1,745

Independence - $1,696

Leavenworth - $1,691

McPherson - $1,687

Wichita - $1,651

Topeka - $1,650

Emporia - $1,634

Coffeyville - $1,608

El Dorado - $1,601

Garden City - $1,581

The study also found the 10 most expensive states for household bills are as follows:

Hawaii - $2,911 California - $2,649 New Jersey - $2,610 Massachusetts - $2,511 Maryland - $2,456 Connecticut - $2,380 New York - $2,361 Alaska - $2,334 Washington - $2,277 New Hampshire - $2,256

The study noted that the 10 least expensive states for household bills are as follows:

West Virginia - $1,452 Arkansas - $1,552 Mississippi - $1,559 Indiana - $1,607 Kentucky - $1,627 Oklahoma - $1,634 South Dakota - $1,654 New Mexico - $1,663 Alabama - $1,688 Nebraska - $1,696

