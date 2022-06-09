Topekans found to pay one of least expensive monthly averages for bills in KS
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capitol City has been found to pay one of the least expensive monthly averages in Kansas for household bills.
Doxo - the software company - says on June 9, 2022, it released its latest report: 2022 State by State Bill Pay Market Report, which found that Kansas is one of the least expensive states for household bills.
The report also found that Kansans spend an average of $1,720 per month on the 10 most common household bills - which is 14.1% lower than the national average of $2,003. It also said Topeka was found to pay $1,650 per month on the ten most common bills - which is 4% lower than the state average and 17.6% lower than the national average.
The report notes that household bills in Topeka grew by 4.1% in 2022, which is likely due to inflation. It also said that the Capitol City is the 21st most expensive city in Kansas for household bills.
Doxo said average monthly bills in Topeka for 2022 cost:
|Bill Type
|Average Monthly Payment in Topeka
|Mortgage
|$929
|Rent
|$829
|Auto Loans
|$572
|Utilities
|$375
|Health Insurance
|$84
|Auto Insurance
|$150
|Cable and Internet
|$88
|Mobile
|$103
|Alarm and Security
|$149
|Life Insurance
|$120
The report found average monthly bills in Kansas for 2022 cost:
|Bill Type
|Average Monthly Payment in Kansas
|Mortgage
|$1,164
|Rent
|$859
|Auto Loan
|$437
|Utilities
|$325
|Auto Insurance
|$173
|Mobile Phone
|$109
|Cable and Internet
|$109
|Health Insurance
|$89
|Alarm and Security
|$149
|Life Insurance
|$93
According to Doxo, the average monthly bills for the 25 most expensive cities in Kansas are as follows:
- Leawood - $2,403
- Lenexa - $2,168
- Overland Park - $2,131
- Prairie Village - $2,112
- Olathe - $2,108
- Mission - $2,043
- Shawnee - $2,021
- Kansas City - $1,961
- Gardner - $1,969
- Lawrence - $1,944
- Salina - $1,938
- Manhattan - $1,928
- Junction City - $1,871
- Derby - $1,806
- Augusta - $1,771
- Hays - $1,745
- Independence - $1,696
- Leavenworth - $1,691
- McPherson - $1,687
- Wichita - $1,651
- Topeka - $1,650
- Emporia - $1,634
- Coffeyville - $1,608
- El Dorado - $1,601
- Garden City - $1,581
The study also found the 10 most expensive states for household bills are as follows:
- Hawaii - $2,911
- California - $2,649
- New Jersey - $2,610
- Massachusetts - $2,511
- Maryland - $2,456
- Connecticut - $2,380
- New York - $2,361
- Alaska - $2,334
- Washington - $2,277
- New Hampshire - $2,256
The study noted that the 10 least expensive states for household bills are as follows:
- West Virginia - $1,452
- Arkansas - $1,552
- Mississippi - $1,559
- Indiana - $1,607
- Kentucky - $1,627
- Oklahoma - $1,634
- South Dakota - $1,654
- New Mexico - $1,663
- Alabama - $1,688
- Nebraska - $1,696
