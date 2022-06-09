Superintendent Mark Bedell leaving Kansas City Public Schools

The following letter to the community from Dr. Bedell was included in a press release about his departure:
Dr. Jennifer Collier has been educator with Kansas City Public Schools for 22 years.
“She’s been a teacher, assistant principal, principal, Chief Human Resource Officer and Deputy Superintendent,” according to a biography the school district shared. “Dr. Collier earned a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas, a Master’s of Arts in education from Avila University and an Educational Specialist degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. She received her doctoral degree in Educational Leadership from UMKC in 2018.”
“A life-long learner, Dr. Collier has completed the National Institute of School Leaders (NISL) program and is a certified NISL trainer,” it adds. “In this role, she has provided training for educators and school leaders across the state of Missouri. She also received a certificate from the Harvard University School Turnaround Leaders Institute in 2019.”
“Dr. Collier comes from a family of educators, and education has always played an integral role in her life,” it states. “One of Dr. Collier’s most urgent academic goals is to ensure that KCPS students are proficient readers.”
“Dr. Collier delights in the opportunity to lead the district that she loves and has served over the last 22 years,” it closes. “She believes that KCPS’ best days are yet to come.”