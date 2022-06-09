Superintendent Mark Bedell leaving Kansas City Public Schools

Dear students, families, staff and community members,

We have accomplished so much together these last six years. It has been a phenomenal experience working alongside all of you to achieve accreditation for our students. However, the time has come for me to move on personally and professionally. Today I am announcing my resignation from Kansas City Public Schools, effective August 5, 2022.

I know this announcement may come as a surprise. When the KCPS Board of Directors took a chance on me in 2016, I promised to move this district to full accreditation. Together, we increased our graduation rate from 68% to 78%. We increased the number of KCPS students taking Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate and dual credit classes by 44% — and quintupled the number of students who received college credit. Nearly 300 students have graduated from our Middle College program, many of whom wouldn’t have received a diploma without support from KCPS, Metropolitan Community College and the Full Employment Council. Think about the lives we have changed as a result.

After the Missouri State Board of Education restored our accreditation in January, I emphasized that the work would continue — and it will. What we have built over the last six years is a solid foundation of support for our students and families. I am leaving strong people and programs in place, and I trust them to keep moving KCPS forward. Deputy Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Collier has 23 years of experience in KCPS, serving as teacher, assistant principal, principal and Chief Human Resource Officer. The board unanimously voted for Dr. Collier to be the interim superintendent for the 2022-23 school year. KCPS is in good hands.

To our cabinet members, executive team, principals, faculty and staff across this system, I am truly indebted to you all. I would like to thank the leaders of our collective bargaining unit for collaborating on a more competitive salary schedule to recognize the hard work of Team KCPS. I also want to thank the many board members I have worked with, including our current board members, who have been outstanding partners in this work. The board has supported me at every request from a budgetary and guidance standpoint. Our community should be proud of them and their dedication to KCPS kids.

However, there’s so much that is needed that’s beyond their control — and mine. The issues that have kept me up many nights are not ones I can solve as superintendent. I’m talking about racism, injustice, a lack of affordable housing, inequitable economic development practices, violence and other systemic issues that cannot be solved in our classrooms alone. Dr. Collier will need the support of the city and community if this district is to continue to make progress.

That said, we would not have received full accreditation after 22 long years without the support of the business sector, Kansas City’s mayors and our other elected leaders. In closing, I would like to thank the Kansas City community for welcoming me and my family when we moved from Maryland to Missouri. KCPS will always have a place in my family's heart. The district graduated two of my kids and has prepared our youngest daughter for her middle school years and beyond.

Thank you for letting me lead us toward a brighter future for all children in our city.

Yours in Education,

Mark T. Bedell