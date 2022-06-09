‘She saw her father murdered’: Family of Aaron Eichelberger begs for answers in May homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Multiple family members of a Kansas City man shot to death continue to ask for help in their loved one’s death.

Aaron Eichelberger was shot and killed near Bannister Road and James A. Reed Road the afternoon of May 14. Investigators said that while drivers were filling up at the gas station that day, someone called the police for help. A suspect shot a man in the gas station parking lot near a vehicle that was parked near a gas pump.

Danielle Eichelberger, Aaron’s widow, said Thursday at the Kansas City Police Department headquarters that her late husband had picked up his 14-year-old daughter from a party when a car started following the car and then fired at them.

“While she was in the passenger seat and he was in the driver’s seat,” Danielle said. “She saw her father murdered right in front of her.”

Police said Aaron was not involved in anything that would cause the fatal shooting to happen, and his family continues to hope someone speaks up.

“He didn’t harm nobody,” Bertha Eichelberger, Aaron’s mother, said. “He’d give the shirt off his back to people. I don’t know why they did this to him.”

KC Metro Crime Stoppers offers up to a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a homicide investigation. Anyone with information can anonymously call 816-474-TIPS.

