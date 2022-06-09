Power outages: Evergy expects ‘all customers to be restored today’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you are still waiting for your power to come back on after storms passed through the other night, Evergy says they expect to have power restored for almost everyone at some point today.

“Our crews have restored power for more than 95% of 80,000 customers who lost power during Tuesday night’s storm,” they said. “The good news is that we expect all customers to be restored today.”

“More than 1,000 field personnel, including 650 lineworkers, are working to restore power in the Kansas City metro today,” they continued.

“Please assume that any downed power lines are live,” they added. “Be watchful for tree limbs that could be in contact or could come in contact with downed lines. Do not try to remove them and stay at least 35 feet away from them.”

