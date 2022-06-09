Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Power outages: Evergy expects ‘all customers to be restored today’

Evergy.
Evergy.(KWCH)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you are still waiting for your power to come back on after storms passed through the other night, Evergy says they expect to have power restored for almost everyone at some point today.

“Our crews have restored power for more than 95% of 80,000 customers who lost power during Tuesday night’s storm,” they said. “The good news is that we expect all customers to be restored today.”

“More than 1,000 field personnel, including 650 lineworkers, are working to restore power in the Kansas City metro today,” they continued.

“Please assume that any downed power lines are live,” they added. “Be watchful for tree limbs that could be in contact or could come in contact with downed lines. Do not try to remove them and stay at least 35 feet away from them.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The NWS shared more information on Thursday about the tornadoes earlier this week.
NWS: 4 tornadoes touched down in our area during storms
Tyrone Pouncil is 61 years old and suffers from a rare genetic disorder that caused blindness...
Blind man struggles with medical transportation, social worker calls it, ‘disaster waiting to happen’
The MacBook and memory card that contained the wedding photos of Blakely Swanson Clement was...
A nurse married her high school sweetheart in KC. Her wedding photos were stolen the next day.
The superintendent for Kansas City Public Schools has announced that he is stepping down.
Superintendent Mark Bedell leaving Kansas City Public Schools