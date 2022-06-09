Platte City busy cleaning up after overnight storms

PLATTE CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High winds early Wednesday morning took down giant streets in Platte City.

“Power went off a little after one o’clock,” said Warren Williams. “I looked down and saw some branches literally, you know, flying through the wind this way. But the rain was so bad, you could barely even see the tree next door.”

“Then I got up, looked out the window, heard like a roar and a whoosh,” said Heidi Curry.

Curry’s garage got crushed by a large tree that was all but uprooted. And yet, all three vehicles in and out of the garage were spared.

Platte City Police Chief Joe Wellington said he saw numerous near misses.

“There was one where the tree split and one went on one side of the house, and the other part of the tree went on the other side of the house,” said Wellington. “It was almost a miracle.”

In the yard of the home Williams rents, there was a trampoline upside down. It wasn’t his, he said, nor did it belong to any of the neighbors in view.

“Don’t know where that blew in from,” he remarked. “I noticed I’m not the only one with an extra trampoline or a new trampoline or something like that.”

Wellington said Fourth Street was impassible, littered with large limbs, when he arrived at 2:30 a.m. Then, the fire department got to work cutting and pulling. He said it was cleared by 4 a.m.

However, some people had more than sawing ahead of them.

One man had a tree fall on the roof. A dip in the roof was visible from the driveway, as was dented and torn down siding. Limbs concealed the front of the house. Neighbors say part of the tree went into the man’s dining room. They said he was not hurt and was staying at a hotel.

Tina Fullbright lives across the street from that home. A tree taller than her house came tumbling down but fell away from the house.

“We’re lucky because we were all in upstairs bedrooms,” she said. ”Nothing hit the house. If it had, we’d have been in deep trouble. So we’re blessed.”

