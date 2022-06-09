Pet of the Day: Ted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Ted is a two-year-old bull terrier mix and is the smartest pup in the shelter.

He has a group of volunteers that work with him every day on his training. He now knows a plethora of commands such as sit, shake, wait, leave it, touch, come, off, and more!

He also goes on home visits with one of his favorite volunteers where he is working on learning agility training!

He is dog friendly, house trained, crate trained, and a wonderful companion. Come in and meet this lovable hunk today!

