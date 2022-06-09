NWS: 4 tornadoes touched down in our area during storms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For anyone keeping track and awaiting final reports from the National Weather Service, four tornadoes touched down in our area during storms the other night.

There was an EF2, an EF1, and two EF0 tornadoes.

The NWS posted the data on their website on Thursday afternoon. They include graphics showing the path the tornadoes took, as well as some images of damage from each area. It’s more than we can include here, so be sure to check out this page on their website for all the available information.

We have ordered them below based on the times they occurred “late Tuesday night,” which was technically early Wednesday.

1:10 a.m.: EF1 tornado goes from Lenexa to Bannister (from Johnson County, Kansas, to Jackson County, Missouri)

“The tornado developed on the west side of Lenexa, KS, embedded within the larger line of thunderstorms moving across the Kansas City Metro area. The tornado generally travelled east down W 95th St and Bannister Road, varying in strength at times, before dissipating near the northeast side of the Grandview Triangle on the Missouri Side. Thanks to Johnson County Kansas Emergency Management for their assistance with the survey.” - The National Weather Service

(NWS)

1:21 a.m.: First EF0 tornado forms in Louisburg area (Miami County, Kansas)

“This was the first of the two Miami county tornadoes. It developed along the trailing end of the larger line of thunderstorms moving across the Kansas City metro area.” - The National Weather Service

(NWS)

1:24 a.m.: Second EF0 tornado forms in Louisburg area (Miami County, Kansas)

“This was the second of the two Miami county tornadoes. It developed along the trailing end of the larger line of thunderstorms moving across the Kansas City metro area and south of the first Miami county tornado. Thanks to Miami County Emergency Manager Mark Whelan for assistance in documenting damage along the tornado paths.” - The National Weather Service

(NWS)

1:37 a.m.: EF2 tornado forms in Buckner (Jackson County, Missouri)

“The tornado developed within a larger bowing line segment of thunderstorms moving across the region. In addition to the tornado, a large swath of wind damage was noted south of the tornado track. In this area, downed tree limbs and other indicators were noted to be blown in the same west to east direction.” - The National Weather Service

(NWS)

The NWS has also shared some information previously about straight-line winds that caused additional damage in Jackson County.

In addition to the tornadoes, a large swath of straight-line wind damage was noted south of the NE Jackson Cnty (or Buckner area) Tornado track. In this area, downed tree limbs & other damage indicators were noted to be blown in the same west-east direction. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 9, 2022

Related coverage:

‘Like a roar and a whoosh’: Platte City cleans up after overnight severe weather

Lenexa family thankful everyone is safe after large tree crashes through home, damages nursery room

Independence couple spends 49th wedding anniversary cleaning up storm damage

Where to drop off branches, debris following storms

Reported tornado caught on camera near Lee’s Summit

Buckner, Missouri, tornado confirmed as EF2

NWS confirms EF1 tornado had max winds of 100 mph, tracked 14 miles

NWS: 2 additional tornadoes happened in Miami County overnight

Families in Overland Park wake up to storm damage

Lenexa businesses pick up the pieces after winds whip through shopping center

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.