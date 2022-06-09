NWS: 2 additional tornadoes happened in Miami County overnight
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Wednesday night, the local National Weather Service Office said that two additional tornadoes are confirmed to have occurred as storms passed through the metro area the night before.
Both tornadoes happened in Miami county, Kansas, and were rated EF0.
See the tweet below from the NWS for more details.
