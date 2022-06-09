NWS: 2 additional tornadoes happened in Miami County overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Wednesday night, the local National Weather Service Office said that two additional tornadoes are confirmed to have occurred as storms passed through the metro area the night before.

Both tornadoes happened in Miami county, Kansas, and were rated EF0.

See the tweet below from the NWS for more details.

Related coverage:

Buckner, Missouri, tornado confirmed as EF2

NWS confirms EF1 tornado had max winds of 100 mph, tracked 14 miles

Two additional tornado were confirmed in Miami County, KS. Both were rated as EF-0. (see images) pic.twitter.com/Tb9zcBsQXy — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.