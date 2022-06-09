A nurse married her high school sweetheart in KC. Her wedding photos were stolen the next day.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A recent Kansas City bride is begging the public for help in recovering some priceless materials: her wedding photos.

The Kansas City Police Department stated that a photographer’s MacBook and memory card with the wedding photos of Blakely Swanson Clement were stolen the morning of May 15 at Loose Park.

Swanson Clement had been married to her high school sweetheart the day before at Our Lady of Sorrow’s Catholic Church. Her wedding photographer scheduled a sunrise photo shoot the next day at the park.

Police stated that while they were taking photos, someone broke into the photographer’s car and stole the materials.

When the photographer had to tell Swanson Clement what happened, “that made my heart sink,” the nurse said.

“I wanted to live in the moment and put my phone away that day,” Swanson Clement told police. “I was never thinking I needed to make sure I had photos of me and my parents.”

The department’s Metro Division’s Property Crimes Section stated that images from a second wedding were also on the stolen computer.

“She (the photographer) was there when we got ready and when my dad first saw me in my dress,” Swanson Clement said to police. “We’ve been looking forward to reliving that wonderful day and to get the pictures back would mean everything to us, our parents, and our grandparents.”

The only photos she has now are those captured on cell phones by family and friends.

Anyone with information on how to help Swanson Clement and her husband has been asked to call Metro Division Property Crimes at 816-581-0679.

Serial Numbers:

Apple MacBook Pro

APPLE MBP/I7/6C/32GB/1TB SSD/555X/SG/15.4″

SERIAL #: SC02Z92U5LVDQ

CANON 24-70MM F/2.8L EF II (USM) LENS

SERIAL #: 915175B00292AA215865005708

CANON 100MM F/2.8 MACRO L IS LENS

SERIAL #: 913554B00292AA217112889

CANON 50MM F/1.2L EF (USM) LENS

SERIAL #: 911257B00292AA2106495795

CANON 70-200MM F/2.8L IS EF II USM LENS

SERIAL #: 912751B00292AA213400000954

