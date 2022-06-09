Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Missouri AG Schmitt subpoenas Lee’s Summit, Park Hill school district over student surveys

FILE — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has subpoenad seven school districts over student...
FILE — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has subpoenad seven school districts over student surveys.(Missouri AG office)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two local school districts are the subject of a legal effort from Missouri’s attorney general over questions asked to students.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt is taking a closer look at the Lee’s Summit and Park Hill school districts that allegedly surveyed students about their parents’ political beliefs, income, and other personal questions.

His office has sent subpoenas to five other districts statewide demanding they answer why the surveys went out. Mehlville School District, Webster Groves School District, Jefferson City School District, Springfield School District, and Neosho School District fall under that umbrella.

Schmitt is also investigating if the schools violated state law. Recently, he launched a transparency portal that includes Sunshine Law requests sent to school districts on behalf of parents.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - New York Jets guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (72) blocks during the team's NFL football...
Former Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif putting NFL career on hold again
Mild temperatures sets stage for rain chances later Thursday
Generic.
NWS: 2 additional tornadoes happened in Miami County overnight
The National Weather Service says the tornado that hit near Buckner, Missouri, was an EF2.
Buckner, Missouri, tornado confirmed as EF2