Mild temperatures sets stage for rain chances later Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure is still the name of the game for today. Mainly clear to partly cloudy skies will be common throughout the morning into much of the afternoon. Temperatures steadily rise from the low mid-60s to the lower 80s with the peak of our heat closer to around 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

The region can range temperatures between 79 and 84° with the metro expected between 82 and 83°. Winds will remain out of the south or southwest either light or up to 5 mph. This is all due to centering over this area of high pressure. The high does not last long though. It begins to shift to the east quickly and by overnight tonight into the early morning of a Friday we transition into an area of low pressure with its respective warm front leading the way.

This means we do have an opportunity for showers and more thunderstorms. A severe weather threat is up for the Kansas City area but we’re still holding to more of a marginal risk for severe storm activity rather than a slight risk which is where we were yesterday morning when tornadoes developed across Kansas City and surrounding areas.

The timing of the most impactful storm activity is more likely between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Friday morning with damaging winds and hail development being most of our concern rather than the development of tornado activity. Our tornado threat is still not at 0% so we still must stay alert to The potential for tornadoes. Once past mid-morning on Friday, a dryer pattern does take over and we’ll see another partly sunny warm muggy day late on Friday.

Temperatures remain in the low 80s. This weekend we do have plenty of sunshine on Saturday with now a small new opportunity for a few scattered showers and week thunderstorms into Sunday afternoon. This will not be a washout for the weekend at all but stay alert to the opportunity for some umbrella weather Sunday. Temperatures are on the rise dramatically now.

A surge of warm air from the southwest builds across the central plains and by Saturday will be dealing with more mid-80s than low-80s and on Sunday or more likely to reach the 90° mark. Moving forward into the next work week temperatures look to peak between 94 and 97° on Monday and potentially Friday of next week.

Feels-like temperatures are expected in the lower triple digits. This means our impactful weather will switch gears from severe storms to major heat. Try to stay cool and hydrated moving past this Friday.

