Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Man charged in crash that led to death of UM System student rep

Zackary J. Zorich
Zackary J. Zorich(Jackson County Detention Center)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been charged in connection with a crash that led to the death of Remington Williams, a student representative for the University of Missouri System.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 31-year-old Zackary J. Zorich has been charged with driving while intoxicated - resulting in death. That is a class B felony.

The crash happened in the area of 75th and Ward Parkway on Wednesday morning.

According to court records, police determined that Zorich’s Jeep was going at a high rate of speed while approaching Ward Parkway. Zorich ran a red light, hitting Williams’ Mercedes in the door on the driver’s side.

Williams was declared deceased at the scene.

A DUI officer determined that Zorich should be placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated. Tests of blood samples are pending.

Prosecutors have requested a $200,000, 10% bond.

Previous coverage
UM System student rep dies in Waldo crash, driver in custody on DUI suspicion

Police reported a car crash at 75th Street and Ward Parkway left a 25-year-old dead Wednesday morning.

Remington Williams was a student representative for the University of Missouri System.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KCTV5 News Stands for You - 6 and 10 PM
Homeowners confused about what insurance covers following storms
Kansas City Public Schools superintendent announced that he is stepping down.
KCPS superintendent Mark Bedell hired by Maryland school district
Lee's Summit police are investigating a double homicide that happened on Thursday evening.
Lee’s Summit police investigating shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured
Clinton Lake has turned green and is being tested to make sure that's not due to harmful algae...
Clinton Lake turns bright green, is being tested