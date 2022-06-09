Man charged in crash that led to death of UM System student rep

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been charged in connection with a crash that led to the death of Remington Williams, a student representative for the University of Missouri System.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 31-year-old Zackary J. Zorich has been charged with driving while intoxicated - resulting in death. That is a class B felony.

The crash happened in the area of 75th and Ward Parkway on Wednesday morning.

According to court records, police determined that Zorich’s Jeep was going at a high rate of speed while approaching Ward Parkway. Zorich ran a red light, hitting Williams’ Mercedes in the door on the driver’s side.

Williams was declared deceased at the scene.

A DUI officer determined that Zorich should be placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated. Tests of blood samples are pending.

Prosecutors have requested a $200,000, 10% bond.

