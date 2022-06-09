Aging & Style
Lee’s Summit police investigating shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured

By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) – Lee’s Summit police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and another injured this evening.

According to the police, it happened in the 1200 block of NE Oakwood Drive just before 3 p.m.

Police went to the scene after receiving a call about a shooting and went inside.

There, they found three victims. Two were declared dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to the hospital.

There is not currently any information about the victims.

The condition of the person taken to the hospital was not disclosed.

Right now, the police are working on notifying next of kin.

They say that this is an isolated incident and that there’s no one outstanding who they are looking for.

They note it could have been a domestic violence incident, but again, the investigation is ongoing.

