Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Lawrence Police serve robbery, kidnapping-related search warrant

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Haskell Ave. was closed Thursday morning as Lawrence Police served a robbery and kidnapping-related search warrant.

The Lawrence Police Department says in a tweet on Thursday morning, June 9, that in the 1600 block of Haskell Ave. there was a large police presence as officers served a search warrant.

Officers noted that the warrant was related to an ongoing robbery and kidnapping investigation.

LPD said Haskell Ave. had been closed as the warrant was executed but reopened just after 9:30 a.m.

Lawrence Police have not yet identified suspects or said when the robbery and kidnapping happened.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The MacBook and memory card that contained the wedding photos of Blakely Swanson Clement was...
A nurse married her high school sweetheart in KC. Her wedding photos were stolen the next day.
The superintendent for Kansas City Public Schools has announced that he is stepping down.
Superintendent Mark Bedell leaving Kansas City Public Schools
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to put the brakes on rising car insurance costs
File - On July 12, 2021, a banner on Main Street downtown that was 90 feet tall and 90 feet...
KC to hold watch party as World Cup host cities are announced
Multiple family members of a Kansas City man shot to death continue to ask for help in their...
‘She saw her father murdered’: Family of Aaron Eichelberger begs for answers in May homicide