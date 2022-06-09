KCPS superintendent Mark Bedell hired by Maryland school district

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Soon to be former Kansas City Public Schools Superintendent Mark Bedell has been hired by the Anne Arundel County School District.

The Board of Education there announced Bedell’s hiring on Thursday.

“Our Board is thrilled to welcome Dr. Bedell to Anne Arundel County as our new Superintendent of Schools,” Board President Joanna Tobin said in a statement. “Dr. Bedell brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and innovative practices to this position, along with an impressive record of student success and achievement. We look forward to working with him to ensure that all our students receive a world class education. As we do so, our entire Board is grateful to Dr. Arlotto for his long and distinguished service to AACPS and we wish him success in the future.”

The board will meet at in mid-July to vote on Bedell’s appointment.

He was one of 47 candidates for the job.

It’s a return home for Bedell, who was a former resident in Anne Arundel County. He worked for the Baltimore County Public Schools District.

