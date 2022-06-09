KC to hold watch party as World Cup host cities are announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On June 16, FIFA will announce the host cities for the 2026 World Cup via live broadcast and Kansas Citians will be watching with bated breath from KC Live!

Since the first tournament in 1930, the World Cup has been hosted 21 times. It happens every four years and, in 2026, the World Cup will return to the U.S. for the second time since 1994. There are 22 cities that are candidates to host the tournament, including Kansas City, Missouri.

This is going to be a big deal for Kansas City, which has been making a concerted effort to host the tournament for a year or more. You may recall the 90-by-90 ft. banner hanging off a building on Main Street in July of 2021 that declared, “WE WANT THE WORLD CUP.” That October, FIFA officials also visited KCMO as part of the World Cup bid process. Plus, the Missouri legislature passed a bill in May meant to make 2026 World Cup tickets tax exempt but only if KC or Jackson County gets to host it.

And thus, we near the announcement and simultaneous watch party where Kansas Citians will finally learn if their efforts to get the World Cup in the City of Fountains have been successful.

KC Live!, located at 1330 Grand Blvd., will be open to the public from 3:30–5:30 p.m. to air the announcement live (this will take place before the Hot Country Nights concert that same night). KC Live! and restaurants in the entertainment district will have food and drink options available.

SCHEDULE:

3:30 p.m. - KC Live! opens to the public

4–5 p.m. - 2026 FIFA World Cup Host City Announcement Broadcast

5–5:30 p.m. - Remarks from Mayor Quinton Lucas, Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, KC2026 FIFA World Cup Bid Director Katherine Holland, and others from the KC2026 Executive Committee

Due to Hot Country Nights, all public attendees will need to exit the KC Live! area by 5:30 p.m. Attendees who have tickets for Hot Country Nights will be able to re-enter after showing their tickets to KCP&L District staff. Doors for Hot Country Nights will officially open at 6 p.m., which is an hour later than previously announced.

For those who can’t make it to KC Live!, the announcement can also be found on fifa.com and on certain broadcast networks.

