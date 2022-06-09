Kansas among most gun-dependent states with few reported mass shootings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has ranked in the top half of states most dependent on the gun industry while it also has one of the fewest reported mass shootings.

With gun sales down 12.6% compared to 2021 and the U.S. experiencing at least four mass shootings every week in 2022, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Thursday, June 9, it released its report on 2022′s States Most Dependent on the Gun Industry.

To see which states depend more heavily on the arms and ammunitions industry - both directly for jobs and political contributions and indirectly through firearm ownership - WalletHub said it compared all 50 states across data sets which include firearms industry jobs per capita, to gun sales per 1,000 residents, to gun ownership rates.

Kansas ranked as the 20th most firearm industry-dependent state with a total score of 56.04, a Firearms Industry rank of 13, a Gun Prevalence rank of 17 and a Gun Politics rank of 25.

The study found three of Kansas’ border states were more reliant on the gun industry. Missouri ranked as the 9th most dependent with a total score of 64.36, a Firearms Industry rank of 15, a Gun Prevalence rank of 11, and a Gun Politics rank of 12. Oklahoma ranked 10th overall with a total score of 64.10, a Firearms Industry Rank of 30, a Gun Prevalence rank of 7 and a Gun Politics rank of 9. Lastly, Nebraska ranked 15th overall with a total score of 59.53, a Firearms Industry rank of 16, a Gun Prevalence rank of 41 and a Gun Politics rank of 1.

The only state to border Kansas found to be more independent from the industry was Colorado with an overall rank of 36, a total score of 37.57, a Firearms Industry rank of 24, a Gun Prevalence rank of 27 and a Gun Politics Rank of 44.

The study also found that Oklahoma had the fifth-fewest firearms industry jobs per capita while Kansas had the fifth-highest average wages and benefits from the industry. Oklahoma was also found to have the fourth-lowest total firearms industry output per capita and the fifth-lowest total taxes paid by the firearms industry per capita. Meanwhile, Kansas had the fourth-lowest total taxes paid by the firearms industry per capita.

The states found to be most gun industry-dependent include:

Idaho Wyoming Kentucky South Dakota Montana

The states found to be least gun industry-dependent include:

Rhode Island New Jersey Hawaii New York California

Also according to the study, Kansas ranked 36th for the number of mass shootings in the state, meaning it has one of the fewest mass shootings. This also means the Sunflower State has a high dependency on the gun industry and a low number of mass shootings.

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

