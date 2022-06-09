Homeowners confused about what insurance covers following storms

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Around the Kansas City metro, phones are ringing off the hook at insurance companies as many people start to assess the damage from several tornadoes that touched down early Wednesday morning.

Jim Blau has been fielding many questions at his Independence office. He’s been an insurance agent for nearly 40 years.

“I know there is confusion,” said Blau. “We get the same questions all the time,”

If your home suffers any damage, he said the first step is to call your insurance agent.

“Having your own agent is really important, somebody that actually cares about taking care of you,” said Blau. “So, call your agent, run all those questions through. They may not have all the answers right away, but good agents will find out, get back to you, and let you know what steps to take.”

Sherri Hohenberg woke up to a special delivery from Mother Nature Wednesday: A portion of her neighbor’s tree in her back yard.

“It actually lifted, split, and just dropped right back down,” said Hohenberg.

She said it was covered by her home insurance. However, Blau said that’s not always the case. Coverage gets tricky when it comes to tree damage.

“If a tree falls in your yard - doesn’t damage your lawn, building, or your fence - then there’s some minimal coverage for the removal of the tree,” said Blau.

He said most policies will cover between $250-500 for removal of damaged trees.

Blau said trees damaged by winds, whether from a tornado or regular storm, generally are not covered. It’s considered an act of nature.

“If you think about it, if insurance companies had to cover damaged trees, the policy rate they pay now would be triple easily because there’s tree damage all the time,” said Blau.

If your tree is struck by lightning, that is generally covered.

“Lightening striking your tree is pretty rare,” said Blau. “Whereas wind damage is pretty common, especially in this area. So, that’s where the distinction is made and it’s understandable.”

Blau said if you’re filing a claim on damage, it must be done in a timely fashion.

“Most companies it’s a year so you need to look check and get back to the company. It doesn’t mean you need to start repairs in a year but, it means you need to report the claim in a year,” said Blau.

He also said repairs may take longer due to the pandemic and global supply chain crisis.

“Patience is going to be huge,” he said. “You’ve got a fair amount of damage. This is the building season already. Builders and remodelers and so on - roofers - they’re already tied up. So, this just adds to their [workload]. So, be patient. Give them time to get to you.”

Blau also put out a disclaimer: “Insurance policies are not meant to cover everything, ok? So, we have to understand that. In recent years, some companies even admitted they actually probably covered too many things. People felt like they were a maintenance policy. Well, that’s not what they’re designed to do.”

Hohenberg said it’s about choosing the right insurance coverage and agent.

“We get everything for our home,” she said. “We’re even covered for earthquakes. You just never know. If you have a good agent, they’ll take care of you no matter what.”

