Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

WATCH: Lee’s Summit viewer captures apparent funnel cloud on video

Tyler Herdman captured this image just before 2 a.m. north of 150 Highway in Lee’s Summit.
Tyler Herdman captured this image just before 2 a.m. north of 150 Highway in Lee’s Summit.(Tyler Herdman)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Storms passed through the Kansas City area on Wednesday morning, and some viewers captured an apparent funnel cloud on video.

Tyler Herdman took this video below just before 2 a.m. north of 150 Highway in Lee’s Summit.

North of 150 Highway in Lee's Summit just after 2 a.m.
ALSO READ: BLOG: Early morning severe weather leaves damage in parts of KC, thousands without power

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Funnel cloud seen in Lee's Summit
StormTrack5 Blog: Wednesday morning severe weather explained
Storm damage at 1:30am around 89th and Acuff.
StormTrack5 Blog: Wednesday morning severe weather explained
Trees lay scattered at 95th and Mission in Leawood after overnight severe weather in the Kansas...
PHOTOS: Trees, power lines taken down after storm tears through Johnson County