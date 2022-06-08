WATCH: Lee’s Summit viewer captures apparent funnel cloud on video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Storms passed through the Kansas City area on Wednesday morning, and some viewers captured an apparent funnel cloud on video.

Tyler Herdman took this video below just before 2 a.m. north of 150 Highway in Lee’s Summit.

North of 150 Highway in Lee's Summit just after 2 a.m.

