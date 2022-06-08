Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Wanted: Allen Light

Allen Light.
Allen Light.(Via the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 62-year-old Allen L. Light is wanted on two warrants out of Jackson County, Missouri.

The first is a warrant for sex offender registration violation and the second is a probation violation warrant for possession of child pornography.

Allen’s last know address was in Independence. His current whereabouts are unknown.

Allen is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He has no known tattoos.

If you have information, call 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Trees, power lines taken down after storm tears through parts of Kansas City
Trees lay scattered at 95th and Mission in Leawood after overnight severe weather in the Kansas...
Sites to open in KCMO so residents can drop off brush, leaves
Tyler Herdman captured this image just before 2 a.m. north of 150 Highway in Lee’s Summit.
WATCH: Lee’s Summit viewers capture apparent funnel cloud on video
SEE IT: NWS confirms EF1 tornado had max winds of 100mph, tracked 14 miles