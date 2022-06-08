Wanted: Allen Light
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 62-year-old Allen L. Light is wanted on two warrants out of Jackson County, Missouri.
The first is a warrant for sex offender registration violation and the second is a probation violation warrant for possession of child pornography.
Allen’s last know address was in Independence. His current whereabouts are unknown.
Allen is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
He has no known tattoos.
If you have information, call 816-474-TIPS.
