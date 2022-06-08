Teen accused in Olathe East High School shooting attends court hearing

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The teen accused of shooting a school resource officer at Olathe East High School attended a court hearing virtually today.

Jaylon Elmore attended a scheduling conferencing. He is facing attempted capital murder charges.

He is booked on a $1 million bond.

His next appearance is scheduled for mid-August; he will have to appear in person.

