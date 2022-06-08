Aging & Style
Sites to open in KCMO so residents can drop off brush, leaves

Trees lay scattered at 95th and Mission in Leawood after overnight severe weather in the Kansas City area.(Meteorologist Erin Little)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three sites where Kansas City, Missouri, residents can drop off branches and brush will be open through most of this month.

According to a press release from the city, the three sites will be open Monday-Saturday, June 9-25.

People will be able to drop off storm debris (e.g. limbs, branches, brush and leaves). However, they must be able to prove they live in KCMO.

The site locations are:

  • 11660 N. Main
  • 1815 N. Chouteau Trafficway
  • 10301 Raytown Road

City crews are still working to open streets with downed trees.

Call 311 to report any downed trees that are the city’s. You can also use the myKC app. Tap “Trees - City Owned” and then tap “Tree Down.”

