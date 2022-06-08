Rush hour traffic in Leawood could be impacted by debris in road

LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - The city of Leawood, Kansas, is warning people in advance that debris in a certain part of town could impact rush hour traffic.

“Downed trees, tree limbs and power lines from last night’s storms have closed 95th Street between Mission Road and Lee Boulevard, as well as several other side streets in Northern Leawood,” the city said.

For landmarks, there is a Price Chopper, McDonald’s, and Phillips 66 in the area of 95th and Mission Road.

The city says that traffic currently is not able to get through.

Crews have been working since early this morning to get everything taken care of, but there’s so much debris to clean up that crews don’t think it will be cleared by rush hour.

The city is advising drivers who usually take 95th Street to take 83rd or 103rd instead.

“Residents of the area should exercise care moving around on foot because of the downed power lines in the area,” the city added.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.