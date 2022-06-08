Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Rush hour traffic in Leawood could be impacted by debris in road

Trees lay scattered at 95th and Mission in Leawood after overnight severe weather in the Kansas...
Trees lay scattered at 95th and Mission in Leawood after overnight severe weather in the Kansas City area.(Meteorologist Erin Little)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - The city of Leawood, Kansas, is warning people in advance that debris in a certain part of town could impact rush hour traffic.

“Downed trees, tree limbs and power lines from last night’s storms have closed 95th Street between Mission Road and Lee Boulevard, as well as several other side streets in Northern Leawood,” the city said.

For landmarks, there is a Price Chopper, McDonald’s, and Phillips 66 in the area of 95th and Mission Road.

The city says that traffic currently is not able to get through.

Crews have been working since early this morning to get everything taken care of, but there’s so much debris to clean up that crews don’t think it will be cleared by rush hour.

The city is advising drivers who usually take 95th Street to take 83rd or 103rd instead.

“Residents of the area should exercise care moving around on foot because of the downed power lines in the area,” the city added.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic photo.
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Grandview
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: How the Fed Rate Hike affects you
A possible tornado spotted near Lee's Summit Wednesday morning.
NWS confirms EF1 tornado had max winds of 100mph, tracked 14 miles