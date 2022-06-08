Preliminary information indicates EF2 hit near Buckner, NWS says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the local National Weather Service Office, preliminary information indicates that an EF2 tornado struck near Buckner, Missouri, overnight.

The maximum wind speed was 115 mph and the path was 9 miles long.

The maximum width appears to have been 200 yards.

Buckner, Missouri, is in northeastern Jackson County.

No further details are available at this time. More information will be available from the NWS Office later.

