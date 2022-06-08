PHOTOS: Trees, power lines taken down after storm tears through Johnson County

LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - Dozens of downed tree limbs and power lines made several Johnson County roads impassable Wednesday morning.

A line of severe weather tore through the Kansas City area, hitting Leawood, Lenexa and other areas hard.

Trees lay scattered at 95th and Mission in Leawood after overnight severe weather in the Kansas City area. (Meteorologist Erin Little)

In addition to the downed trees and power lines, damage to businesses is evident. In the morning hours on Wednesday, crews already had to board up Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio in Lenexa.

In addition to downed trees & power lines across the metro, we're also seeing damage to businesses



Crews had to board up Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio in Lenexa this morning after overnight storms. Lenexa Police notified the owner around 2 a.m. and she's been assessing the damage

As of 7:45 a.m., Evergy reported more than 43,000 customers were without power.

Storm damage at 1:30am around 89th and Acuff. (Debbie Felix)

