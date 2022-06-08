PHOTOS: Trees, power lines taken down after storm tears through Johnson County
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - Dozens of downed tree limbs and power lines made several Johnson County roads impassable Wednesday morning.
A line of severe weather tore through the Kansas City area, hitting Leawood, Lenexa and other areas hard.
In addition to the downed trees and power lines, damage to businesses is evident. In the morning hours on Wednesday, crews already had to board up Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio in Lenexa.
As of 7:45 a.m., Evergy reported more than 43,000 customers were without power.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.