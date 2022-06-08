Aging & Style
PHOTOS: Trees, power lines taken down after storm tears through Johnson County

Trees lay scattered at 95th and Mission in Leawood after overnight severe weather in the Kansas City area.(Meteorologist Erin Little)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - Dozens of downed tree limbs and power lines made several Johnson County roads impassable Wednesday morning.

A line of severe weather tore through the Kansas City area, hitting Leawood, Lenexa and other areas hard.

Trees lay scattered at 95th and Mission in Leawood after overnight severe weather in the Kansas City area.(Meteorologist Erin Little)

In addition to the downed trees and power lines, damage to businesses is evident. In the morning hours on Wednesday, crews already had to board up Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio in Lenexa.

As of 7:45 a.m., Evergy reported more than 43,000 customers were without power.

Trees lay scattered at 95th and Mission in Leawood after overnight severe weather in the Kansas City area.(Meteorologist Erin Little)
Storm damage at 1:30am around 89th and Acuff.(Debbie Felix)

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

