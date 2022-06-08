Pet of the Day: Vinny

Vinny, who is 3 years and 7 months old, is ready to find a home!

Vinny has been at KC Pet Project for over 200 days. During that time, he has become a staff and volunteer favorite.

With his curious, clever and communicative personality, there is never a dull moment.

He is a great listener, learns fast and, to top it off, he has the cutest face and ears. He’s a pit bull/terrier mix.

Vinny is very adventurous and would love to go to a home with someone who wants to get out and explore this summer.

Vinny does need to be the only animal in your home, but he has plenty of love to make up for that!

If you are interested in adopting Vinny, visit the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care in Swope Park.

