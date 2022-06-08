Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

NWS confirms EF1 tornado had max winds of 100mph, tracked 14 miles

A possible tornado spotted near Lee's Summit Wednesday morning.
A possible tornado spotted near Lee's Summit Wednesday morning.(Dr. Philip Hickman)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Severe storms that struck parts of the Kansas City area Wednesday morning have been confirmed as a tornado.

The National Weather Service reported that an EF1 tornado hit Johnson County, Kansas, and Jackson County, Missouri.

The Weather Service stated the tornado had maximum winds of 100mph and a track of 14 miles long. The twister had a maximum width of 125 yards.

North of 150 Highway in Lee's Summit just after 2 a.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Trees lay scattered at 95th and Mission in Leawood after overnight severe weather in the Kansas...
Rush hour traffic in Leawood could be impacted by debris in road
Generic photo.
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Grandview
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: How the Fed Rate Hike affects you