Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has died after being hit by a vehicle this morning in Grandview, Missouri.

According to the police, it happened in the 12100 block of Blue Ridge Ext. at about 9 a.m.

Police went to the scene after receiving a call about someone being hit by a vehicle. When they arrived, they found a man on the side of the road who had been struck.

Fire and EMS also went to the scene declared him deceased.

The driver did stay at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Reconstruction Team was called in to investigate this crash.

