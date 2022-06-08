Lenexa businesses pick up the pieces after winds whip through shopping center

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Wednesday morning’s tornado shattered glass at several storefronts near 95th and Quivira Road in Lenexa.

Carol Hockenberry, who owns the Merle Norman storefront on the west-facing side of Oak Park Crossing, spent the day sweeping up glass with a store manager and her daughter.

“There’s just stuff scattered around everywhere,” Hockenberry lamented.

A piece of debris had hit the storefront’s window. Hockenberry thought it may have been the metal trash can lying on its side the next morning. A few lots to her north, the Ditto fashion store had several windows broken out.

“Considering this is my first time going through this,” Hockenberry said, “it’s a little traumatic.”

A few blocks away, Kevan Acord’s tax and law firm had also been hit. A limb had blown through an office window, scattering papers and debris everywhere. Acord had no idea he’d been hit until he arrived at the office early Wednesday.

“It was not good,” he said. “It looked like a disaster.”

Lenexa crews were working next door to his office, clearing debris from the streets. Nick Arena, the city’s director of municipal services, said there were many limbs down at local parks and city buildings. He said the city will open up storm debris drop-offs this weekend.

“I think, by the end of the day, we’ll have all the roads cleaned up,” Arena said.

Hockenberry continued to assist customers throughout the day, when possible. She still maintained a sense of humor about the situation. The store’s extensive display of mannequins and wigs had been knocked askew, likely ruining several hairpieces. Hockenberry joked that the store was trying out a new style.

“We’re calling it ‘windblown,’” she said.

