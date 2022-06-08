Aging & Style
Kansas among half of states best for racial equality in civic engagement

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has been ranked among the top half of states which are best for racial equality in civic engagement.

With the 2022 midterm elections edging closer, WalletHub.com says it released its report on the Best States for Racial Equality in Civic Engagement, and Kansas ranks among the top half of states.

In order to find which states have the most racial equality in civic engagement, the personal-finance website said it compared 48 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics including the difference between white and Black Americans in areas like the share of single-parent households, the volunteer rate and voter registration.

According to the report, Kansas ranked 21st overall with a total score of 72.56. The only border state to rank higher than the Sunflower State is Oklahoma, coming in at 16th with a total score of 76.57. Meanwhile, Colorado ranked 23rd with a total score of 72.36, Nebraska ranked 24th with a total score of 70.87 and Missouri ranked 29th with a total score of 66.38.

However, Colorado tied for first with New Mexico, Montana, Wyoming and Utah for the lowest gap in the share of veterans who participate in civic engagement. Missouri tied for first with Mississippi, Maryland, Tennessee and Pennsylvania for the lowest voter-turnout rate gap while Colorado was found to have the fifth-highest gap.

The report indicates that the states with the best racial equality in civic engagement are as follows:

  1. New Mexico
  2. Wyoming
  3. Utah
  4. California
  5. Montana

The report found the states with the worst racial equality in civic engagement are as follows:

  1. Wisconsin
  2. South Dakota
  3. Oregon
  4. Iowa
  5. North Dakota

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

