FORECAST: Storms possible again late Thursday into Friday

The area of low pressure and cold front combo that we forecasted to enter the viewing area late last night came true. A squall line of severe weather built across the northwestern side of our viewing area and transitioned to the east southeast through the early morning of Wednesday. Severe thunderstorm warnings, tornado watches, and tornado warnings were issued. Major damage has been registered across the viewing area, from blown transformers to downed trees and powerlines, along with a potential of a confirmed tornado within the Kansas City metro. That front and low-pressure system is now tracking more to the east and the major wet weather threat dwindles for the day. I’m still holding to a 40% chance for a few more storms to develop this afternoon but overall high pressure is expected to build through the day. High temperatures will remain warm featured in the upper 70s and lower 80s. By Friday, a new approaching low-pressure system will build in from the west bringing in an opportunity for scattered storms and shower activity. Severe weather threat is lower at this time but will continue to track it closely for the next 24 hours. High-pressure will then rebuild for the weekend, introducing a beautiful forecast for Saturday and Sunday with partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 80s at first then soaring to upper 80s by Sunday afternoon. Technically, Sunday starts the warm summerlike temperatures. By Monday, upper 80s and lower 90s will be common clear through the end of the week. A few opportunities for some isolated storm activity on Monday and Wednesday but, overall, the heat will be our main concern. Try to stay cool and try to stay hydrated.

