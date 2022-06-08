Aging & Style
Following storm damage, Johnson County warns of home repair scams

The area of 95th & Chadwick, and 95th and Belinder were struck by severe weather in the early...
The area of 95th & Chadwick, and 95th and Belinder were struck by severe weather in the early morning hours of Wednesday.(Danielle Lehman)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - After powerful storms moved through the metro early Wednesday morning, officials are reminding home owners about the dangers of insurance and home repair scams.

In a release, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said that residents should make direct contact with their insurance companies about damage their homes sustained during last night’s storm. People should not give out personal information to companies going door-to-door trying to provide insurance or repair services.

Howe shared warning signs residents should look for when dealing with untrustworthy vendors. One warning sign is out-of-state license plates and unmarked vehicles, which are often signs of people who travel to damaged areas, collect money for repair services, then leave before doing or finishing the repairs.

In Johnson County, contractors are required to be licensed, and permits are likely required. All roofers must register with the state of Kansas and should be able to show a homeowner proof of registration. If a contractor cannot produce any licenses or permits, homeowners should take their business elsewhere.

In Johnson County, Residents may contact the Johnson County District Attorney’s Consumer Hotline at 913-715-3003 with any questions or to report scams in their neighborhoods.

In Missouri, residents can file a complaint with the state Attorney General’s office by visiting their website here.

