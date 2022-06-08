Families in Overland Park wake up to storm damage

OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - Residents on 95th street woke up in the middle of the night Wednesday to swirling winds, loud thunder, lightning strikes even their homes rumbling and shaking.

Some woke up to no power, only alerts on their phones telling them to find shelter.

Crews were seen picking up tree limbs off the streets and roofs of homes in the Chadwick Street area off 95th street until the late afternoon.

Cars caved in from trees, power lines were struck down, houses were covered with branches, and the United Methodist Church sign was torn down.

Two homes in the area, including one off 95th, had a tree fall completely on the roof. There are no reports of any injuries.

Peter Vrooman’s family living at 95th and Chadwick woke up from the strong winds and then heard the National Weather Service alarm to find shelter immediately. He and his wife grabbed their two children and dog and then rushed to the basement.

“It was so chaotic,” he said. “We just heard loud wind, loud thunder, lightning-like crazy, rain was pelting hard and it just felt extremely volatile outside.”

The family looked out their windows after the storm quieted down to find a dent on the car, their basketball hoop on the ground covered in tree limbs and branches lining up the street.

“We just need to get power back, get some injured vehicles fixed, and get the rest of the wood up but we’ve never seen anything like it. Just a frightening, short but very frightening, and very loud storm,” he said.

Vrooman’s mother and father-in-law live just on the other side of their backyard. They were in contact with them during the storm and they made their way over in the morning to check up on them.

Dana Barker, Vrooman’s mother-in-law, said, “I was surprised when we got up this morning and we saw how much damage there was.”

The Barkers didn’t make it to the basement during the storm, but Barker said they are safe and well with only minor damage to the roof.

She said they’re thankful to learn the people whose houses were hit more are safe.

Both Vrooman and Barker said the professional crews cleaning up the area are a huge help but having the community work together can get things back to normal quicker. The two also encourage people to make sure they take the proper protocols before, during, and after to make sure they stay safe.

“I think it stirred up quicker than everyone anticipated, you know, and when it’s in the dead of night that makes it more alarming,” she said.

