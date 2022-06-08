Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Company makes bulletproof bookshelves to protect students during school shootings

The bookshelves from ProtectED Solutions are real shelves, but they also have a layer of Kevlar...
The bookshelves from ProtectED Solutions are real shelves, but they also have a layer of Kevlar along the back and sides.(WXIA via CNN Newsource)
By WXIA staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WXIA) - A company out of Atlanta is making bulletproof bookcases designed to protect students during a school shooting.

The bookshelves are real shelves, but they also have a layer of Kevlar along the back and sides.

Not only is it bulletproof, but it could keep a gunman from getting into a classroom.

The CEO of ProtectED Solutions says once there’s a lockdown or an alert, it only takes a teacher or students a few seconds to pull it out from the wall, line it up, and lock it into place to blockade the classroom’s door.

The bookshelves are already being used in schools in New Jersey.

The shelves lock into place in front of classroom doors.
The shelves lock into place in front of classroom doors.(WXIA via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 WXIA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Tyler Herdman captured this image just before 2 a.m. north of 150 Highway in Lee’s Summit.
WATCH: Lee’s Summit viewer captures apparent funnel cloud on video
Funnel cloud seen in Lee's Summit
FILE - Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands during a group photo at the Supreme Court in...
Court: Armed man arrested near Justice Kavanaugh’s house