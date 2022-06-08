Coalition of Wyandotte County churches urges action on violent crime, affordable housing

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Seventeen churches in Wyandotte County have teamed up to create a justice initiative. They call themselves Churches United for Justice.

Tuesday night, they brought city leaders to their Nehemiah Action event to propose concrete solutions for the two things their congregations say keep them awake at night: the proliferation of violent crime and the scarcity of affordable housing.

As they did research on that, they said, they discovered an underlying common thread: the historic practice of redlining. It’s a practice that is now outlawed but still shows lasting effects.

“Our job tonight is to sound call for people who often get overlooked,” Rev. Tony Carter Jr., the pastor of Salem Baptist Church, told the crowd.

More than 500 people filled the pews of the Mt. Carmel Church of God in Christ.

Beginning in the fall of 2021, church leaders split into committees to research the two topics, talking for non-profits and government agencies to gather data.

“There are typically over 1,900 people on the waiting list for the housing choice voucher program,” Sister Kim Wilson with Peace and Fellowship Community Church declared.

The waiting list, another participant said, is typically two years.

The chair of the housing action committee is Pastor Andy Frazier with Bonner Springs United Methodist Church. He said as the group began researching, they discovered the history of redlining played a role in housing and health outcomes to this day.

“The United States Government wanted to encourage home ownership after the Second World War, so they backed loans to make it easier to buy houses, but those homes were not available everywhere,” explained Frazier.

He showed a map of Wyandotte County from the 1930s. Just about everything east of what is now I-635 was marked as red. Those are the areas that were considered “hazardous” for lending.

“Money was not invested in these areas because Black people lived there. Just old-school racism, pure and simple,” Frazier said, eliciting a roar of applause. “And where white people lived, the money poured in.”

Racially restrictive covenants in the areas where the investment occurred amplified the divide.

“It has created an enormous wealth gap between Blacks and whites,” said Dr. Richard Rothstein, the author of The Color of Law, in a video presentation for the gathering.

Many other gaps are correlated, Frazier noted, including life expectancy.

“In this neighborhood, people are dying 15 and 20 years sooner than those just a few miles west,” Frazier said from the dais of the church at North 12th and Troup.

The solution the group proposed was the use the $25 million of remaining federal COVID relief funds to create an affordable housing trust like several other cities have. But, the group wants the money to be earmarked specifically for areas that were once redlined. That is why they propose adding a word to the title: Affordable House and Equity Trust.

Mayor Tyron Garner was brought to the stage and asked if he would commit to creating a fund proposal to go before the Board of Commissioners no later than Sept. 1. He said yes.

“It’s shameful the disinvestment, the disenfranchisement that has gone on for far too long. I call it economic segregation. It’s movements like this that we need to get behind to really change the dynamic and the atmosphere in Kansas City, Kansas,” Garner said after the gathering.

On the topic of violent crime, the group proposed spending $425,000 over two to three years to contract with a national organization to implement a program called The Group Violence Intervention. It works directly with those involved in violence using a three-pronged approach.

“Moral clarity, a chance for redemption, and an understanding of consequences. That sounds like Christ message to me,” said Rev. Ronald King with Mason Memorial United Methodist Church. “Can I get an amen?”

The mayor agreed to back that proposal as well.

The pastors ended with prayer and encouraging everyone in the crowd to attend Thursday’s Board of Commissioners meeting.

